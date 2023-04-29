AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inflation likely to hit fresh peak, clock in at over 38%, says brokerage house

  • Core inflation also expected to remain around 2.5% MoM, reflecting impact of supply chain issues, PKR devaluation, and second-round effects of increase in energy prices
BR Web Desk Published 29 Apr, 2023 11:59am
Follow us

Inflation rate in Pakistan is likely to break further records, and is projected to reach 38% year-on-year (YoY) in April against 35.4% recorded in March, Ismail Iqbal Securities, a brokerage house, said in a report on Friday.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, inflation is estimated at 3.6%, following a 3.7% increase in March.

“The surge on MoM basis is mainly due to higher wheat prices, clothing, and quarterly house rent revision,” said the brokerage house.

“Meanwhile, core inflation is also expected to remain around 2.5% MoM, reflecting the impact of supply chain issues, PKR devaluation, and second-round effects of increase in energy prices,” it added.

The brokerage house said inflation is likely to remain elevated in May, estimated around 40%. “For Jun-23, inflation is expected to decrease due to high base effect. However, the trajectory would depend upon the annual budget 2023-24, which is expected to be inflationary,” said the report.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is currently scheduled to meet on June 12, 2023.

“Considering persistent inflationary pressures, and absence of an IMF program, another rate hike cannot be ruled out. The SBP might look to hold another earlier than-scheduled MPC meeting,” it added.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at 35.4% on a year-on-year basis in March 2023 compared to an increase of 31.5% in the previous month and 12.7% in March 2022.

“This is the highest year-on-year inflation since the available data i.e. July 1965,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note back then.

Pakistan’s CPI inflation reading in March clocks in at 35.4% YoY

The reading prompted the central bank to raise the key interest rate by 100 basis points in its April 4 meeting, after it had earlier increased it by a massive 300 bps.

Economic stress

High inflation is just one of the issues currently putting Pakistan’s economy in distress as it also faces a balance of payments crisis.

The South Asian country has been faced with a barrage of woes with a perceived default risk and a downgrade by international rating agencies reflecting the state of the economy that has also had to bear major political turmoil and frequent change in key leadership.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) funding is critical for Pakistan to unlock other external financing avenues, and the two have been negotiating since early February to resume $1.1 billion in funding held since November, part of the bailout agreed upon in 2019.

inflation SBP MPC monetary policy IMF programme CPI inflation

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Apr 29, 2023 12:32pm
Cut out the middle man and inflation will subside appreciably......
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Inflation likely to hit fresh peak, clock in at over 38%, says brokerage house

Hike in prices of essential drugs approved by ECC

Multi-billion refinery to help bring oil prices down: Musadik

Elections in July or September? Govt-PTI talks give birth to hope

Funds for elections in Punjab: SC issues notice to finance division

Russian strikes kill 26 including five children

Power Division says circular debt crosses Rs4trn mark

Rs28bn receivables: Thar Power demands CPPA-G make payment

FBR suffers shortfall of over Rs100bn in April

Anti-Money Laundering Act: DG I&I-IR asked to initiate proceedings against ‘fit’ accused

Read more stories