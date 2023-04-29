FBR to observe extended working hours

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed its field offices to observe extended working hours until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and until 12:00 midnight on Sunday, April 30, 2023, for the collection of duty and taxes.

According to the circular issued by the FBR, Chief Collectors of Customs have been requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan to ensure the transfer of the collected taxes to the respective branches of the SBP on the same date so as to account for the same towards collection for the month of April 2023.

