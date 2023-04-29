LCCI says export-led growth ‘only solution’

LAHORE: A good liaison with the business community, facilitation to the exporters and well consulted policies are the key tools to achieve the economic goals and put the country on the path of economic development.

These views were expressed by the LCCI President, Kashif Anwar while addressing to the newly recruited Appraisers/Inspectors and Intelligence Officers of Pakistan Customs Academy at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Coordinator of the delegation Mohsin Ali Tahir and former LCCI Executive Committee Member Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI President answered various questions of the participants in detail and shed light on the ongoing economic scenario in the country.

Kashif Anwar said that Policy advocacy, export-led growth and meaningful partnership between the government and business community are the top priorities of the LCCI as this is right recipe for economic development.

The LCCI President said that being premier chamber of the country, LCCI is trying to act as an economic booster. Its budget proposals, liaison with the Federal and Provincial Government Departments on micro/macro economic issues, seminars, workshops and conferences for the members, trade fairs and exhibitions are supporting the present regime in its endeavours aimed at economic revival of the country.

He said that export-led growth is the only solution to the major economic issues being faced by the country. He said that Free Trade Agreements with the regional countries, Central Asian States, Middle East States and African countries can give a quantum jump to the national exports.

Kashif emphasized the need for developing regional trade, product specific and target oriented marketing strategy. He said that new markets and new products should be explored to reduce country’s dependence on few commodities and countries.

Kashif Anwar informed the participants that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has declared the ongoing year as Business Compliance and Facilitation Year.

He said that Pakistani trade mission abroad should encourage joint ventures between Pakistani businessmen and their counterparts in other countries as it would not only help boost trade but would also bring modern technologies to the country.

He urged the newly recruited Appraisers/ Inspectors and Intelligence Officers of Pakistan Customs Academy to play their due role to ensure business friendly atmosphere in the country.

