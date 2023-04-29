AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
BAFL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
BOP 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.43%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
DGKC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.78%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
HUBC 71.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.61%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.21%)
OGDC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PAEL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.41%)
PRL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.76%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (11%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.19%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.09%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

LCCI says export-led growth ‘only solution’

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2023 06:04am
Follow us

LAHORE: A good liaison with the business community, facilitation to the exporters and well consulted policies are the key tools to achieve the economic goals and put the country on the path of economic development.

These views were expressed by the LCCI President, Kashif Anwar while addressing to the newly recruited Appraisers/Inspectors and Intelligence Officers of Pakistan Customs Academy at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Coordinator of the delegation Mohsin Ali Tahir and former LCCI Executive Committee Member Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI President answered various questions of the participants in detail and shed light on the ongoing economic scenario in the country.

Kashif Anwar said that Policy advocacy, export-led growth and meaningful partnership between the government and business community are the top priorities of the LCCI as this is right recipe for economic development.

The LCCI President said that being premier chamber of the country, LCCI is trying to act as an economic booster. Its budget proposals, liaison with the Federal and Provincial Government Departments on micro/macro economic issues, seminars, workshops and conferences for the members, trade fairs and exhibitions are supporting the present regime in its endeavours aimed at economic revival of the country.

He said that export-led growth is the only solution to the major economic issues being faced by the country. He said that Free Trade Agreements with the regional countries, Central Asian States, Middle East States and African countries can give a quantum jump to the national exports.

Kashif emphasized the need for developing regional trade, product specific and target oriented marketing strategy. He said that new markets and new products should be explored to reduce country’s dependence on few commodities and countries.

Kashif Anwar informed the participants that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has declared the ongoing year as Business Compliance and Facilitation Year.

He said that Pakistani trade mission abroad should encourage joint ventures between Pakistani businessmen and their counterparts in other countries as it would not only help boost trade but would also bring modern technologies to the country.

He urged the newly recruited Appraisers/ Inspectors and Intelligence Officers of Pakistan Customs Academy to play their due role to ensure business friendly atmosphere in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LCCI business community economic development of Pakistan Kashif Anwar Mohsin Ali Tahir

Comments

1000 characters

LCCI says export-led growth ‘only solution’

Multi-billion refinery to help bring oil prices down: Musadik

Elections in July or September? Govt-PTI talks give birth to hope

Funds for elections in Punjab: SC issues notice to finance division

Police raid Parvez Elahi’s house in late-night arrest attempt

SC’s directive to SBP: NA panel takes suo motu notice

Power Div says circular debt crosses Rs4trn mark

Rs28bn receivables: Thar Power demands CPPA-G make payment

FBR suffers shortfall of over Rs100bn in April

Anti-Money Laundering Act: DG I&I-IR asked to initiate proceedings against ‘fit’ accused

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Defence exports always accompanied by ‘strict end-user requirements’: FO

Read more stories