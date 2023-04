KARACHI: Silver prices on Friday touched the record highs but gold inched down on the local market, traders said.

Silver gained a value of Rs 30 to hit the all-time highs of Rs 2600 per tola and Rs 25.72 to Rs 2229.08 per 10 grams.

Gold was traded for Rs 218700 per tola, down by Rs 100 and Rs 187500 per 10 grams, down Rs 86.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $ 1984 per ounce and silver at $ 24.92 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023