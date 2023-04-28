Fawad refuses reports of PTI seeking restoration of provincial assemblies

Senior Vice-president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry on Friday refuted media reports claiming that the PTI had approached courts for restoration of the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) amid talks with the government.

In a tweet, Fawad criticised the media for irresponsible reporting, saying no TV channel bothered to fact-check the story before airing.

"This is the state of our media. Since morning, it is being reported that the [former] chief ministers of [Punjab and KP] have filed a petition to restore the provincial assemblies. But no one has any idea as to under which law can the assemblies be restored," he wrote on Twitter.

"One should do a little research before airing a report," he added.

The PTI had dissolved both provincial assemblies in January, expecting elections in both assemblies in 90 days. However, the Election Commission of Punjab (ECP) postponed Punjab polls till October 8, citing security concerns and the non-availability of funds.

The PTI challenged the move in the Supreme Court. On April 4, the apex court declared ECP's decision "unconstitutional" and announced to hold Punjab elections on May 14.

The government, despite the top court's order, refused to issue election funds insisting that elections should be held simultaneously across the country.