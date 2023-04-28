World
Russian Defence Minister says US and allies trying to restore military presence in Central Asia
MOSCOW: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday that the United States and its allies are trying to restore their military presence in Central Asia under the pretext of fighting terrorism, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.
RIA cited Shoigu as saying that Russia was increasing combat readiness at its bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan as a result.
