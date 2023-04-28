AVN 67.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
BAFL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
DGKC 45.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.18%)
EPCL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 24.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
PIBTL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.54%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TRG 109.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.67%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 17.6 (0.42%)
BR30 15,012 Increased By 54.3 (0.36%)
KSE100 41,636 Increased By 171.6 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,415 Increased By 47.4 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may fall to 3,407 ringgit

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 10:10am
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may fall to 3,407 ringgit per tonne, driven by a wave C. This wave has briefly travelled below its 86.4% projection level of 3,463 ringgit. It is highly likely to extend to 3,407 ringgit.

The contract may fail to break the support at 3,407 ringgit at its first attempt, even though it is expected to eventually drop into a range of 3,152-3,249 ringgit.

Resistance is at 3,504 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain to 3,565 ringgit.

Indonesia to ease palm oil domestic sales rules starting May

On the daily chart, a projection analysis on a wave c from 3,980 ringgit reveals a support at 3,408 ringgit, which almost coincides with 3,407 ringgit on the hourly chart.

These supports are expected to work together to trigger a pullback towards 3,518 ringgit.

A break below 3,408 ringgit could open the way towards 3,273 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may fall to 3,407 ringgit

Govt-PTI talks aimed at ending deadlock held

PTI’s talk deadline petition rejected: CJP says SC trying to find a way out to end impasse

IMF conditionalities: US asks Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms

Pakistan all set to get discounted Russian oil

ADB lists factors that have aggravated BoP position

SOFR likely to replace LIBOR as benchmark

Operationalisation: World Bank to extend additional financing for CASA-1000

Foreign investors: Jul-Mar profit repatriation plunges 82pc to $233.1m YoY

Benazir Nashonuma Programme: ECC approves Rs500m more

‘Dubious’ appointments: PD urged to remove NTDC’s two deputy MDs immediately

Read more stories