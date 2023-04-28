AVN 67.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
BAFL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
DGKC 45.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.18%)
EPCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 24.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 80.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
PIBTL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.54%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TRG 109.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.67%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 17.4 (0.41%)
BR30 15,012 Increased By 54.3 (0.36%)
KSE100 41,650 Increased By 185.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,422 Increased By 54.3 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares snap losing streak on financials, mining boost

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 10:06am
Follow us

Australian shares snapped a five-day losing streak on Friday, powered by financials and miners, although the resource-heavy bourse was set to mark a second weekly loss due to lacklustre performances in commodity stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 7319.1 points by 1233 GMT.

The benchmark lost 0.2% so far this week. Leading the climb, Australian lenders reversed Thursday’s losses to advance nearly 1%, with the ‘Big Four’ banks adding between 0.5% and 1%.

The sub-index is set to mark its fifth straight weekly gain.

Financial stocks typically bask in the benefits of operating in a high-interest-rate environment.

Investors will keenly await the Reserve Bank of Australia’s interest rate decision due next week where rates are expected to be held at 3.60%, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

Domestic miners followed suit to gain 0.3% on the back of improved commodity prices.

The sub-index, however, lost more than 2% this week.

Shares in IGO Ltd slumped 2.5% even as the lithium miner said it expects to log higher spodumene sales volumes in the coming quarter.

Bucking the trend, energy sub-index retreated 0.4% even as oil prices surged overnight.

Shares in AGL Energy dipped 0.5% after the company said it has completed the partial refinancing of debt facilities to be used to fund renewable energy projects.

Australia shares extend losses as financials drag on US banking sector fears

Technology stocks tracked overnight gains on Wall Street to add 1%, also climbing nearly 2% in value this week. Network solutions provider Megaport and accounting software producer Xero rose 40.7% and 1%, respectively.

Coles dipped 0.9% even as the company reported a solid quarterly revenue.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11972.4 points.

The benchmark is set to post gains for a third straight week.

Australia stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares snap losing streak on financials, mining boost

Govt-PTI talks aimed at ending deadlock held

PTI’s talk deadline petition rejected: CJP says SC trying to find a way out to end impasse

IMF conditionalities: US asks Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms

Pakistan all set to get discounted Russian oil

ADB lists factors that have aggravated BoP position

SOFR likely to replace LIBOR as benchmark

Operationalisation: World Bank to extend additional financing for CASA-1000

Foreign investors: Jul-Mar profit repatriation plunges 82pc to $233.1m YoY

Benazir Nashonuma Programme: ECC approves Rs500m more

‘Dubious’ appointments: PD urged to remove NTDC’s two deputy MDs immediately

Read more stories