Australia shares extend losses as financials drag on US banking sector fears

Australian shares ended lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday led by financials, as fresh concerns about US banks weighed on sentiment. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.3% at a two-week low of 7,292.7.

Fresh concerns about the global banking sector emerged after a sharp drop in US lender First Republic Bank’s market value, resulting in widespread losses across various Asian markets.

“We are seeing a carryover from the concerns about US banking sector, including First Republic, on the ASX 200,” IG Australia market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Local lenders declined 0.5%, dragged by a 0.8% drop in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Macquarie Group and Westpac Banking Group fell 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Real estate, energy and healthcare stocks all closed in the red.

Newcrest Mining, down 2.1%, led an 0.3% dip in the gold index, after the miner reported weaker production in the third quarter.

Syrah Resources topped losses on the ASX200, after flagging $539 million in costs to fund the expansion of its Louisiana-based facility that produces graphite-based active anode material.

Mining stocks, however, recovered from earlier losses and ended up 0.3% after four straight sessions of declines.

Sector majors Rio Tinto BHP Group rose 0.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

Natural health firm Blackmores climbed 22.8% on receiving a A$1.88 billion ($1.24 billion) offer from Japan’s Kirin Holdings Co Ltd Woodside Energy fell 0.8% ahead of its annual general meeting for Friday, where it is set to face investor backlash over climate concerns.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to end at 11,918.22.

Air New Zealand raised forecast for current year earnings due to strong demand for domestic and international travel, coupled with lower fuel costs than expected.