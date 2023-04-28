AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
Apr 28, 2023
Pakistan

680,000 profiles of 39 govt departments digitized

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2023 06:08am
LAHORE: The Human Resource Management System (HRMS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Human Resource Department, has so far digitised 680,000 profiles of 39 government administrative departments across Punjab.

This was told during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Thursday.

The meeting was further told that the HRMS has been designed to maintain accurate information of government employees, including their profiles, skills, postings and performance records in all departments of Punjab.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that the profiles of more than 600,000 officers of grade 1 to grade 16 whereas more than 51,000 officers of grade 17 and above have been digitised through the system so far.

PITB digitized government departments HRMS

