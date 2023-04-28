Samanabad underpass project: CM expresses displeasure over delay

LAHORE: Expressing displeasure over delay in completing the Samanabad underpass project on time, the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed authorities concerned to complete development projects of Lahore on time.

A meeting was held on Thursday at the Chief Minister’s Office under the chairmanship of the caretaker CM, to review the progress on various development projects in Lahore. The CM praised Auqaf and other related departments for making the Data Darbar parking project operational on time. He also directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to start plantation along with the runway at Lahore Airport. In the meeting, a briefing was given on construction, repair and rehabilitation project of 54 roads of Lahore. It was informed that footpaths, bicycle and biker tracks will also be built along the roads of Lahore. The CM was informed that necessary steps are being taken to make Data Darbar one-way entry operational as soon as possible.

Moreover, the Consul General of Iran Mehran Mowahid Far called on caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest including increasing the export of rice, meat, mangoes, and other goods. He also invited the CM to attend the handicrafts exhibition in Isfahan. The CM assured Iranian diplomat that efforts would be made to increase exports in partnership with the federal government and that issues related to the Punjab Agriculture & Meat Company would be addressed soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023