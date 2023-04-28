AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
SAFCO group holds Eid party for its staff

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2023 06:08am
HYDERABAD: The SAFCO group of organisations held an Eid millan party for its managers and other staff members. The birthday of the group’s founder and CEO Suleman G. Abro was also celebrated during the event.

Speaking at the function held at the HID Hall, Qasimabad, Suleman Abro said that self-centred thinking had badly damaged social values; as a result the society is moving towards chaos.

“If we do not live harmoniously in religion and the world, we will be left behind,” he remarked. “Serving God’s creation is of great importance before God.”

He pointed out that Pakistan suffered a loss of $30 billion due to the floods last year, but the international community provided only $10 billion in response, and that too in the form of loans.

The rich countries said that Pakistan is giving Rs17 billion in subsidy to its people, so it does not deserve aid.

Suleman Abro said that subsidy is actually provided to the rich and the elite, instead of the poor. So the poor bear the costs caused by the disasters.

“If we understand the essence of religion and follow it, all the problems will be solved,” he added.

