Population census: PM directs minister to address MQM’s reservations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal to address the reservations of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) regarding the ongoing population census at the earliest.

The prime minister issued the directives during a meeting with a delegation of the MQM led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, which called on him here. Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The MQM delegation thanked the prime minister for playing his role to address the party’s reservations to a great extent.

The delegation comprised MQM Convenor and MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Information Technology and Telecom Minister Syed Aminul Haq, former MNA Farooq Sattar, and former Senator Mustafa Kamal.