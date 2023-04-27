AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
BAFL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.72%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 45.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
EPCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
HUBC 71.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.93%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.26%)
NETSOL 80.18 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (7.08%)
OGDC 86.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 110.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 24.4 (0.58%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,464 Increased By 364.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,368 Increased By 73.5 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares extend gains, close higher on earnings boost

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 04:41pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Thursday, as strong earnings from major firms overshadowed weak global cues on the April series derivatives expiry day.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.57% higher at 17,915.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.58% to 60,649.38.

The Nifty 50 has advanced for four sessions in a row, while the Sensex has risen for six sessions in a row, with domestic shares resisting the weakness in global equities.

Strong earnings from several index heavyweights including Reliance Industries Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd contributed.

“Markets may go sideways after the sharp rise,” said Om Mehra, equity research analyst at Choice Broking. “The (Nifty 50) index is likely to witness consolidation; traders may find buying opportunities if the 17,700 level is protected.”

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. FMCG closed marginally lower, dragged by an almost 2% drop in Hindustan Unilever Ltd after core profit margin contracted due to high costs.

Indian shares set to open lower ahead of April derivatives expiry

The fall in FMCG comes after a four-day winning streak, when the gauge rose to new record highs.

High weightage financials gained 0.5%, aided by non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance Ltd.

Bajaj Finance rose 2.38% after reporting a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit on strong loan demand.

Information technology (IT) index rose over 1% and was among the top sectoral gainers, led by an 8.24% uptick in L&T Technology Services Ltd on reporting a profit beat.

Among individual stocks, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd jumped 6.73% after Viacom18 struck a deal with Warner Bros Discovery Inc for its streaming platform JioCinema.

Viacom18 is a joint venture between the Network18 group, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd and American entertainment firm Paramount Global.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 2.55% after Tesla Power USA announced a strategic tie-up to service batteries at Indian Oil petrol pumps across India.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares extend gains, close higher on earnings boost

China’s premier calls for accelerating agricultural, tech cooperation with Pakistan

Elections delay case: SC says order to be issued later today

Rupee falters, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department’s SHO killed by bomb in car

7 die after Lahore-bound train catches fire

OGDC’s profit-after-tax jumps 50% YoY in third quarter

PSO’s earnings plunge 68% in 3QFY23

Sri Lanka’s economy to shrink by 2% in 2023

HBL’s Jan-Mar profit-before-tax rises to Rs21.5bn

Russia says OPEC+ sees no need for further oil output cuts

Read more stories