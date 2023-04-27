AVN 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.48%)
BOP 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
EPCL 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
FCCL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.59%)
HUBC 71.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.01%)
MLCF 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.15%)
NETSOL 77.35 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (3.3%)
OGDC 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.03%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
TRG 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 18.5 (0.44%)
BR30 14,920 Decreased By -18 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,352 Increased By 252.9 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,347 Increased By 52.3 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Football great Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective

AFP Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 12:49pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SAO PAULO: “Pele,” arguably the best footballer in history, is now also an adjective. On Wednesday, the word “pele” was added to the more than 167,000 words in the Michaelis Portuguese dictionary printed in Brazil.

For the world’s 265 million-odd Portuguese speakers, “pele” can now be used to denote something or someone extraordinary – the sense in which it is already employed informally in Brazil.

“The expression already used to refer to someone who is the best at what they do has been eternalized on the pages of the dictionary!” the Pele Foundation said on Instagram.

Under the new entry, the word is defined as “exceptional, incomparable, unique” – qualities associated with “The King” of football who died in December at the age of 82.

The online version of the Michaelis also provides useful examples: “He is the pele of basketball… She is the pele of Brazilian drama.”

Pele lives on in 738 Peruvian children named for football star

For now, the word has been included only in the Michaelis online version, though it will be added to printed dictionaries in future.

It is the result of a campaign by the Pele Foundation, the sports channel SporTV and the Sao Paulo football club Santos where Pele played for much of his career.

Pele scored a world record 1,281 goals during his more than two decades playing with Santos (1956-74), the Brazilian national team, and the New York Cosmos (1975-77).

Pele

Comments

1000 characters

Football great Pele enters Portuguese dictionary as an adjective

Totally unfazed, govt gives no quarter to SC

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Discos: regulator asked to freeze capacity payments

March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

Russia says OPEC+ sees no need for further oil output cuts

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

24.88pc BankIslami shares: JS Bank amends public offer consideration

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

Read more stories