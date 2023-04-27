AVN 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

Zaheer Abbasi | Nuzhat Nazar Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 09:03am
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has referred the summary of the Finance Ministry with regard to the provision of Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the elections to Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies to the parliament after approval.

The meeting of the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives as a result of the incident that took place in the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Station in the Swat area of Kabal, and offered Fateha for the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Interior to include the representative of the federal government in the investigation of the incident in the CTD station of Swat area of Kabal. He further directed that the martyrs’ package should be given to those martyred in the Swat area in the same manner as the package given to those who were martyred in the Peshawar Police Lines blast.

Elections in Punjab, KP: NA body rejects bill about provision of funds to ECP

The federal cabinet has approved to refer the Finance Ministry’s summary to the Parliament regarding the provision of Rs21 billion to the ECP regarding the general elections of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting of the Federal Cabinet also approved the legislation for ‘Invest Pakistan’ on the recommendation of the Board of Investment. Through this legislation, the office of Invest Pakistan will be established under the Board of Investment, which will work in a public-private partnership. The said legislation will help ensure the provision of investor-friendly services.

The federal cabinet meeting also approved guidelines of its earlier decision dated 08-11-2017 regarding all ministries and divisions to use “Appropriate Authorities” instead of the word “Federal Government” in their Acts and Rules.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the federal cabinet approved the appointment of Inland Revenue Service Grade 21 Officer Syedain Raza Zaidi as the Chairman of Karachi Port Trust on a deputation basis.

The federal cabinet approved the decisions made in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee held on 13 April 2023. In these decisions, Angor Ada Customs Station in South Waziristan has been designated as Export Land Route for Afghanistan and Central Asian States.

Additionally, the meeting also ratified the ECC’S decision with regard to the approval of a financing facility to popularise the use of eco-friendly electric bikes and electric rickshaws, under which a loan of Rs0.5 million will be available at zero percent mark-up through the Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme. With this measure, the country will save a lot in terms of importing expensive fuel, the meeting was told.

