AVN 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 29.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.23%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
CNERGY 3.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
DGKC 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
EPCL 45.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.31%)
FCCL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 71.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.01%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
NETSOL 75.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PPL 67.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 41.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 109.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.2%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11 (0.26%)
BR30 14,912 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 41,202 Increased By 102.9 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,287 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.05%)
Apr 27, 2023
Trump loses appeal to block Pence’s testimony in Jan 6 probe: CNN

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 09:47am
Former US President Donald Trump has lost an appeal to block former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying in the special counsel probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Trump lawyers filed the appeal after a ruling related to the Justice Department investigation of efforts to undermine the election that Trump, a Republican, lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

However, Pence disclosed that he would not appeal a judge’s ruling that requires him to testify to a federal grand jury about conversations he had with Trump leading up to the deadly attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

‘Donald Trump raped me,’ writer says at civil trial

The unanimous decision, from the judges Patricia Millett, Robert Wilkins and Greg Katsas on the DC circuit Court of Appeals, came in a sealed case on Wednesday night, CNN said.

A representative for Pence had no comment. A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

