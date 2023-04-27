AVN 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.37%)
BOP 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
DGKC 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
EPCL 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.26%)
FCCL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.01%)
MLCF 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
NETSOL 75.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PIBTL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
PRL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 109.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 10.8 (0.26%)
BR30 14,912 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,204 Increased By 104.5 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,290 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.03%)
Brent oil may extend loss into $76.02-$76.76 range

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 09:28am
Brent oil may extend loss into a range of $76.02-$76.76 per barrel, driven by a wave C. This wave has travelled far below its 61.8% projection level.

Chances are it may extend to $76.02. A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $70.12 reveals a break below the 50% support of $78.81. The break opened the way towards the next support of $76.76. The wave C is expected to pause in the support zone of $76.02-$76.76.

Once the support at $76.02 is broken, this wave may rapidly unfold towards a range of $70.12-$71.67. On the daily chart, oil is riding on a wave (E), which could extend into a range of $57.95 to $62.85, as pointed by a falling channel.

Brent oil may test support at $81.73

A realistic target would be $73.82. How deep the current drop would be? The wave (4) ended around $65, which serves as the first target. However, there are cases when retracement could reach the bottom of the wave two.

That would mean a further slide to $36. Whether this aggressive target could be fulfilled will largely depend on the performance of oil around the support of $63.

Brent oil

