AVN 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.85%)
BOP 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
DGKC 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
EPCL 45.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 71.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.09%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
NETSOL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
OGDC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.32%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 67.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.94%)
TELE 7.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 109.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.2%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,192 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 14,893 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.3%)
KSE100 41,183 Increased By 83.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,276 Decreased By -18.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares fall as healthcare stocks hit by drug reforms

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 06:24am
Follow us

PARIS: European shares closed lower for the second straight session on Wednesday, weighed down by a slide in healthcare stocks after Brussels published a long-awaited draft of its proposed overhaul of laws governing the European Union’s pharmaceuticals industry.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.8%, with healthcare stocks tumbling 2.5%, clocking its worst performance since late January, 2022.

The proposal, which is the biggest overhaul of existing medical laws in two decades, is aimed at ensuring all Europeans have access to both innovative new treatments and generic drugs, and ending huge divergences in access and price between countries.

“It’s all about trying to get healthcare costs down, and at the end of the day that really translates as spending less. And of course, the read-across is less money available in the industry for spending on drugs and medical products etc,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Shares of some of Europe’s biggest drugmakers including Roche, Novo Nordisk, GSK and AstraZeneca fell between 2.5% and 3.9%.

Earnings from the sector was mixed, with Roche reporting a drop in first-quarter sales, while GSK beat quarterly analyst expectations.

The STOXX 600 index is still tracking monthly gains of 1.1% as more earnings pour in.

Telia Company AB rose 5.3% after the Swedish telecom operator posted first-quarter core earnings above market expectations.

Shares of Swiss banking software company Temenos AG jumped 13.4% after it reported first-quarter earnings above consensus.

Kindred Group Plc jumped 16.0% after the company initiated a review of strategic alternatives, including a merger or sale of the company.

ASM International NV fell 7.5% after the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker reported a drop in first-quarter orders, citing softening market conditions, despite an estimate-beating revenue.

European shares STOXX 600 index Telia Company

Comments

1000 characters

European shares fall as healthcare stocks hit by drug reforms

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

SC special bench to hear ‘same-day election’ plea today

9 PTI MNAs from Karachi not allowed to attend NA session

Discos: regulator asked to freeze capacity payments

March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Debt assessments should reflect growing share of domestic debt: World Bank

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

24.88pc BankIslami shares: JS Bank amends public offer consideration

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Read more stories