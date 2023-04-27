Heavy showers forecast for Sindh from tomorrow

KARACHI: Nearly entire Sindh is expected to receive dust-thunder-hailstorm with heavy falls from next Friday till May 1, 2023, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

“A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter southern Balochistan from tomorrow (Apr 27, Thursday),” which is likely to produce scattered dust-thunderstorm with rain of moderate to isolated heavy falls and hailstorm, the Met said.

Heavy falls may generate water logging in low lying areas of Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Matiari and Badin districts. Strong winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures, it warned.

Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushero Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Matiari, T M Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, and Karachi division are expected to see the rain and windy spell from Apr 28 till May 1.

In the next 24 hours mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in central and southern parts. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Over the past 24 hours weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muzaffarabad, Kalat and Gwadar. Dir received 9 mm of rainfall, Pattan 8 mm, Malam Jabba 3 mm, Gwadar and Kalat 1 mm each.

The day’s maximum temperature was witnessed in Jacobabad, Sibi and Rahim Yar Khan 42 Celsius, each, Mohenjo Daro, Larkana and Rohri 41 each.

“A westerly wave is likely to enter in the country from 26th April (evening/ night) and likely to spread in central and southern parts of the country and may persist till first week of May,” the Met said.

