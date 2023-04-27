AVN 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
Asif denies reports of talks with PTI

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 27 Apr, 2023 06:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif Wednesday said the government was not engaged in any negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at present.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, Asif emphasised that conflict between institutions always resulted in disaster and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did not desire any conflict between institutions.

He refrained from predicting the outcome of such a conflict, stating that losses incurred would depend on the situation.

Asif clarified that there were no ongoing negotiations with the opposition party, PTI. He assured that the boundaries of the Parliament would be safeguarded, and no one would be allowed to impinge on the powers of the Parliament.

The defense minister emphasised that every organisation should function within its limits. If the limits of the Parliament were violated, then constitutional steps would be taken.

The defence minister said that he is not aware of whether PM Shehbaz Sharif has decided to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly (NA) or not.

Asif said his party PML-N will protect the parliament’s boundaries at any cost and will not allow any interference.

PTI PMLN Khawaja Asif

