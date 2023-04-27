AVN 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
BAFL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.85%)
BOP 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.57%)
DGKC 44.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.46%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 71.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.2%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
OGDC 86.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.59%)
PRL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.75%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 109.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.22%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,191 Increased By 4.7 (0.11%)
BR30 14,888 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 41,173 Increased By 73.9 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,271 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.15%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2023 06:24am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 26, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,099.58
High:                      41,364.60
Low:                       41,007.82
Net Change:                    91.76
Volume (000):                 82,796
Value (000):               4,694,262
Makt Cap (000)         1,503,181,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,608.10
NET CH                      (+) 5.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,895.81
NET CH                     (-) 15.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,547.23
NET CH                     (+) 64.56
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,328.19
NET CH                     (+) 26.18
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,973.57
NET CH                      (+) 2.02
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,114.82
NET CH                     (+) 14.21
------------------------------------
As on:                 26-April-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

