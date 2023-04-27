Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 26, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,099.58
High: 41,364.60
Low: 41,007.82
Net Change: 91.76
Volume (000): 82,796
Value (000): 4,694,262
Makt Cap (000) 1,503,181,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,608.10
NET CH (+) 5.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,895.81
NET CH (-) 15.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,547.23
NET CH (+) 64.56
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,328.19
NET CH (+) 26.18
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,973.57
NET CH (+) 2.02
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,114.82
NET CH (+) 14.21
------------------------------------
As on: 26-April-2023
====================================
