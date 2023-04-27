KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 26, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,099.58 High: 41,364.60 Low: 41,007.82 Net Change: 91.76 Volume (000): 82,796 Value (000): 4,694,262 Makt Cap (000) 1,503,181,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,608.10 NET CH (+) 5.48 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,895.81 NET CH (-) 15.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,547.23 NET CH (+) 64.56 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,328.19 NET CH (+) 26.18 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,973.57 NET CH (+) 2.02 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,114.82 NET CH (+) 14.21 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-April-2023 ====================================

