AVN 66.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BAFL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.27%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.19%)
DFML 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.42%)
DGKC 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
EPCL 45.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HUBC 71.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
MLCF 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
NETSOL 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.29%)
OGDC 87.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
PPL 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.94%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
TRG 110.75 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.19%)
BR30 14,938 Increased By 19.1 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,100 Increased By 91.8 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,294 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US allowed JPMorgan payment route for Russian agricultural exports

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 05:02pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The United States gave JPMorgan Chase & Co permission to process payments for the Russian Agricultural Bank, but the temporary arrangement was no substitute for reconnecting the bank to the SWIFT payment system, a Russian source told Reuters.

Access to SWIFT is one of Russia’s main demands in negotiations over the future of the Black Sea grain deal. Moscow has also repeatedly said a deal depends on the West removing obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

The Russian source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control had allowed the transactions.

“The transactions are difficult,” said the Russian source, who has knowledge of the situation.

The JPMorgan route was proposed as an alternative to reconnecting Russian Agricultural Bank (known as Rosselkhozbank) to SWIFT, but could be terminated at any time, the source said.

Latest banking crisis will be felt for years, says JPMorgan Chase CEO

“This cannot replace SWIFT,” the source said.

JPMorgan did not reply to requests for comment.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday told a briefing at the United Nations that one bank “kindly consented to finance one operation,” but that this was not an acceptable long-term solution. Lavrov did not name the bank.

A different source familiar with the transaction said the U.S. State Department and U.S. Treasury had asked JPMorgan to carry out the “very limited and highly monitored” transaction in relation to the export of agricultural materials, which occurred this month.

Russia is usually the top exporter of wheat.

JPMorgan, other big US banks flooded with new clients post SVB collapse

Together with Ukraine, it is one of the world’s biggest agricultural producers. Both are major players in the wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets. Russia is also dominant in the fertiliser market.

The conflict in Ukraine has significantly changed the flow of exports. Both Ukraine and Russia say the Black Sea grain deal, which allowed Ukrainian exports via the Black Sea, is in danger of collapsing.

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPMorgan SWIFT payment system Russian Agricultural Bank

Comments

1000 characters

US allowed JPMorgan payment route for Russian agricultural exports

COAS Munir, Chinese army commander agree to boost military cooperation

Pakistan-Russia oil deal: Countries to make own sovereign decisions, says US

KSE-100 fails to sustain gain, ends post-Eid session flat

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in post-Eid session

Ten policemen, driver killed in central India blast; Maoists suspected

Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

China’s Xi holds call with Ukraine’s Zelensky

Indus Motor Company reports profit of Rs3.22bn for Jan-Mar, 37% lower YoY

Pak Suzuki announces another shutdown, automobile, motorcycle plant to stay closed till May 9

37 Pakistanis from Sudan reach Jeddah: FO

Read more stories