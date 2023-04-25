12 martyred, dozens wounded in blasts inside Swat CTD

PESHAWAR: At least twelve people were killed and dozens injured in an attack inside a counter-terrorism police station in Swat on Monday, causing the building to collapse, officials said.

Numerous blasts ripped through the building in Kabal town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the latest in a string of high profile attacks targeting police in Pakistan.

“Explosions occurred within the police station, resulting in the complete collapse of the building,” said Khalid Sohail, a senior police officer in the local counter-terrorism department.

Four police personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat blast

Bilal Faizi, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial rescue service said “at least seven dead bodies have been recovered from the collapsed building while 44 injured are shifted to nearby hospitals.”

“A series of two to three bomb explosions occurred,” Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, the inspector general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police told AFP.

He put the death toll at eight and the injured figure at more than 40 “with the majority of the victims being policemen”.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, however two attacks on large police bases have been linked to the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) since the start of the year.