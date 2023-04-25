AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

12 martyred, dozens wounded in blasts inside Swat CTD

AFP Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: At least twelve people were killed and dozens injured in an attack inside a counter-terrorism police station in Swat on Monday, causing the building to collapse, officials said.

Numerous blasts ripped through the building in Kabal town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the latest in a string of high profile attacks targeting police in Pakistan.

“Explosions occurred within the police station, resulting in the complete collapse of the building,” said Khalid Sohail, a senior police officer in the local counter-terrorism department.

Four police personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat blast

Bilal Faizi, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial rescue service said “at least seven dead bodies have been recovered from the collapsed building while 44 injured are shifted to nearby hospitals.”

“A series of two to three bomb explosions occurred,” Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, the inspector general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police told AFP.

He put the death toll at eight and the injured figure at more than 40 “with the majority of the victims being policemen”.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, however two attacks on large police bases have been linked to the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) since the start of the year.

KP Swat CTD blasts policemen martyred KP police Swat blast terrorism in KP Swat CTD

Comments

1000 characters

12 martyred, dozens wounded in blasts inside Swat CTD

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Recovery needs estimated at $16.3bn: Floods hit 33m people, caused $30bn economic losses: ADB

Pakistanis among foreigners evacuated from Sudan

47MW power plant in KP: Nepra not cooperating with S. Korean firm: minister

3 more LNG spot cargoes: Power Div silent on purchase proposal

IK claims he dissolved assemblies on ‘Bajwa’s advice’

SECP tightens regulations for registration of foreign companies

REAP urges govt to help it achieve $5bn rice exports

China says it respects sovereignty of ex-Soviet states after uproar

Read more stories