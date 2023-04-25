AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Bilawal reiterates readiness to ease crisis through talks

NNI Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
NOUDERO: Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated his stance that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is ready to settle the crisis by negotiations and avert any major setback to the country.

While addressing the Eid gathering, Bilawal said that he is happy to be with his supporters, through-out Ramazan and now at Eid as well. Today, Pakistan’s democracy, economy and the state are going through testing times, he said.

The FM reiterated that Pakistan People’s Party once again ought to play their role because the country is divided today and we all have to work for the betterment of the country. The Supreme Court seems to be divided, and the damage of in-fighting within institutions is always bore by the common people. Both the Supreme Court and the Parliament are at logger heads and not ready to accept each other’s decisions.

The PPP chairman said the conflict between the Parliament and Supreme Court is making the state in-efficient to address the issues of masses. If the intuitions team-up to resolve the issues of public it would be better, otherwise, unfortunately, the miseries of poor will exacerbate.

Bilawal said his party is trying to reconciliate the allies to convince them for negotiation even with adversaries if it is imminent for the well-being of the country. Only those societies can make progress who can limit their political differences to elections only. If the political parties settle down the issue of elections being conducted on a single day we would be in a better position to aggravate the situation of the poor public.

“We are still experiencing the ramification of last year’s flood along with the trickledown effect of global recession. However, the conspirators are trying to conduct an early election in Punjab that will have ever-lasting effect on the federal and other provinces,” the Foreign Minister remarked.

Bilawal said the PPP always stood-by the constitution, country, public and provincial rights and warned the conspirators that they should wake-up. “The issue should be resolved in a way that democracy, economy, and federal do not have to pay the price,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP

