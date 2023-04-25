HR violations in IIOJK: APHC leader urges UN, EU to take India to task

ISLAMABAD: Senior jailed All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has strongly condemned the gross human rights violations by Indian brutal forces in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged the United Nations (UN) European Union (EU) and rest of the world to take India to task for being involved in war crimes in the territory.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from Tihar Jail while demanding the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination said that the struggle of the people of IIOJK for freedom could not be weakened through arrests and harassment. He termed the G20 meeting in IIOJK, scheduled in Srinagar in the last week of May, as but a hoax and violation of International laws as IIOJK is a disputed territory under the UN resolutions.

He said, “India has kept the entire population of the territory hostage through military might.”

“IIOJK is an internationally recognised disputed territory where the people have been deprived of their fundamental rights by India, the statement pointed out.”

“The APHC leader said India has failed to hold its military accountable and perpetuated a state of impunity for members of its forces personnel through the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).”

“Indian army troops and personnel of paramilitary and police agencies are committing the worst atrocities to silence the political voice and suppress the ongoing freedom movement.” He maintained, “Resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions is imperative to bring an end to Indian state terrorism in IIOJK, create an atmosphere for cordial relations between Pakistan and India and establish permanent peace in South Asia.”

The leader said it is the responsibility of the world community particularly United Nations to put pressure on New Delhi to peacefully settle the Kashmir dispute according to the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.