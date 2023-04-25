Immunisation week gets underway in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab is looking to achieve immunization targets, as the World Immunization Week 2023 is being marked in a befitting manner across the province.

The World Immunization Week is commemorated world over including Pakistan from April 24 to 30.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr. Nasir Jamal said here on Monday that in consonance with the theme of this year ‘The Big Catch up’ Punjab is carrying out the Integrated Outreach Activity with technical and financial support of the WHO.

This is an excellent catch-up vaccination opportunity to cover Zero Dose Children/ Communities & Defaulters, Higher age group children missing vaccination, ensure Covid-19 Vaccination and administer OPV to Still Missed Children.

The Minister said this week gives an opportunity to create awareness about the phenomenal impact of vaccines in saving human lives.

Vaccines are the most cost effective public health intervention ever introduced in human history. He said, “By arranging the IOA alongside World Immunization Week 2023, we are complementing Demand Generation with improved Service Delivery. Currently 4486 vaccinators with as many Social Mobilizers are carrying out the activity in 3407 Union Councils of the province. There are 586 supervisors engaged in the activity which include DHO-PS, EPI Focal Persons, DSVs and ASVs.

The IOA follows an integrated approach where vaccinator visits villages and communities under a defined tour plan for Immunization Service Delivery, social mobilizers help in linking services with the community and EPI supervisors and managers conduct Supportive Supervision. The LHVs provide vaccination services at Fixed EPI Centers and LHWs support them in Community Mobilization and provision of MCH services. Polio staff is strengthening monitoring to identify gaps and frontline healthcare workers are ensuring preventive outreach team reach villages and communities.”

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the Expanded Program on Immunization Punjab provides free vaccines for 12 fatal diseases through fixed centers and outreach sites.

He said in order to make the most of this opportunity; Punjab is conducting a massive awareness campaign with the support of WHO and UNICEF. At provincial level there is an awareness campaign designed.

At district level, walks and seminars are planned throughout the province. He said all parents must get their children vaccinated in time so that children are safe from vaccine preventable diseases.

