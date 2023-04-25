AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

JI chief deserves praise

Published April 25, 2023 Updated April 25, 2023 06:31am
Follow us

The possibility of ‘piecemeal’ elections to dissolved provincial assemblies is almost over as the Supreme Court of Pakistan also appears to be receptive to the same-day election idea.

While hearing a petition filed by a private individual, the honourable court expressed its limitations in stepping outside the domain of constitutional stipulations but, if the polity can develop a consensus on the date for elections, the court could consider creating the necessary space that would modify its order for elections to the Punjab assembly on 14th May.

For this purpose the court decided to call representatives of all the political parties. What began as a solitary effort by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) through its chief, Sirajul Haq, to help evolve consensus among the political parties for elections to all the assemblies in one go seems to have caught on in no time by the involvement of the highest court in the land.

The ‘in one go’ proposal is at the centre of national debate, and thereby a challenge to the ruling coalition of PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) to talk or not to talk with PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf). And if the reported outcome of the meeting of the 13-party coalition leadership on Tuesday is an indicator, the chances for a unanimous response appear to be quite slim, but not absolutely zero.

This was the ruling coalition’s first meeting on the issue. As expected, that meeting occasioned an extensive exchange of perceptions and positions uninhibitedly voiced by the parties’ representatives. There were ‘ayes’ and ‘nays’ in support of Sirajul Haq’s proposal, and as the meeting drew to its close the ‘ayes’ were in the majority. That doesn’t, however, mean there was a go-ahead for implementation of JI chief’s initiative.

More such exchanges cannot be ruled out. While the position taken by PPP’s (Pakistan People’s Party’s) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and supported by MQM-P (Muttahida Qaumi Movment-Pakistan) and others that “doors of dialogue cannot be shut” had the future in view, the opponents of dialogue led by PDM president and JUI-F (Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, looked at the proposal in its yesteryear’s perspective.

And as for the host and leader of ruling coalition Shehbaz Sharif he was a bit philosophical as, according to him, despite time to time differences on certain matters the allied parties remain united, and voted for dialogue proposal because “in democracy, the decisions are made through consultation, not imposition”.

Fingers crossed; let’s hope some modus vivendi will soon emerge to have the general election in one go and within the lifetime of the present National Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Supreme Court elections Bilawal Bhutto Zardari SC PDM PTI JI Sirajul Haq Maulana Fazlur Rahman

Comments

1000 characters

JI chief deserves praise

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Recovery needs estimated at $16.3bn: Floods hit 33m people, caused $30bn economic losses: ADB

Pakistanis among foreigners evacuated from Sudan

47MW power plant in KP: Nepra not cooperating with S. Korean firm: minister

3 more LNG spot cargoes: Power Div silent on purchase proposal

IK claims he dissolved assemblies on ‘Bajwa’s advice’

12 martyred, dozens wounded in blasts inside Swat CTD

SECP tightens regulations for registration of foreign companies

REAP urges govt to help it achieve $5bn rice exports

China says it respects sovereignty of ex-Soviet states after uproar

Read more stories