Apr 25, 2023
JI chief vying to create consensus over elections: Naeem

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that JI Pakistan supremo Sirajul Haq is striving hard to create a national consensus over the issue of elections in order to bring the entire nation on the same page.

He expressed these views while talking to the media persons amid an Eid greetings party. He said that eliminating political hatred and creating a consensus among the nation in connection with elections across Pakistan were the need of the hour.

It was necessary not only for smooth sailing of affairs but to avoid anarchy in the society and the state, he said.

Talking about Karachi, he said that unfortunately the once city of lights had been facing immense problems due to a large number of reasons, ranging from flawed policies and corruption to the politics of hate and divide in the city.

However, he maintained, the JI leadership was positive that the mega city had the potential to bounce back and resilient Karachiites would bring back the past glory to the city.

He added the JI had become the voice of Karachi and Karachiites and would defeat the politics that suited the feudal mindset prevailing in the ruling party.

He vowed that the JI would defend its mandate and form a local government in the city to continue the saga of progress and development.

The JI’s central leaders, minority wing representatives, a large number of party workers and notables belonging to all walks of life visited Idara-e-Noor-e-Haq to exchange Eid greetings.

