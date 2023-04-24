12, including policemen martyred, 60 injured as massive blast rocks CTD police station in Swat

At least 12 people, including policemen, were martyred and 60 others were injured in a massive blast in a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat’s Kabal area on Monday, Aaj News reported.

As per initial reports, the powerful blast inside the police station destroyed the building and caused a power outage, the extent of which is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, KP Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan said security officials had been put on “high alert” throughout the province.

Talking to the media, DIG Malakand Nasir Mahmood Dasti said the blast in the CTD building was not a suicide attack as reported earlier.

“The blast took place in the old office of the depot in the stash of the ammunition,” the DIG said, adding that suspected negligence could have caused the blast.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the blast and expressed dismay over the loss of lives. “This scourge of terrorism will be uprooted soon,” he asserted.

KP’s caretaker chief minister Azam Khan also condemned the blast and ordered the IGP to submit a report within 24 hours.

The latest attack comes as Pakistan faces a rise in terrorism incidents, with militants targeting law enforcers in their new offensive. Security agencies have also ramped up operations against the terrorists.

It is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.