AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK agrees subsea renewable energy link with Netherlands

AFP Published 24 Apr, 2023 07:11pm
Follow us

LONDON: The UK unveiled Monday a deal for a subsea energy link with the Netherlands, tapping further into offshore wind amid ongoing market disruption from key gas producer Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The new project, named LionLink, will link offshore wind farms in the North Sea to the UK and the Netherlands.

It will be developed by UK energy distributor National Grid and Dutch electricity supplier TenneT.

LionLink will power up to 1.8 million British homes and be operational by the early 2030s, the UK government said in a statement.

Kremlin says not planning new Ukraine mobilisation drive

Monday’s announcement was made during a Belgian summit which seeks to scale up wind power generation in the North Sea.

“Today’s historic deal with the Netherlands connects our two countries together through this exciting feat of innovation and engineering,” said UK energy minister Grant Shapps.

The multipurpose link will be the largest in terms of electricity capacity anywhere in the world.

It is only the second of its kind, following a similar project between Germany and Denmark.

“Together with the strong ties we have with our northern European neighbours united today at the North Sea Summit, we are bolstering our energy security,” Shapps said.

The link will send a “strong signal” to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “the days of his dominance over global power markets are well and truly over”.

And it will seek to provide enough electricity to power more homes than the large UK cities of Birmingham and Manchester combined.

Monday’s European summit, held in the coastal town of Ostend, features leaders of EU members Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also attending.

Norway and Britain will participate, too, although Shapps was leading his delegation.

The gathering was spurred by fallout from the Ukraine war – and the global push for renewables to help tackle climate change.

Russia’s assault on its neighbour last year sent energy prices rocketing, and sparked sky-high inflation around the world.

Ukraine Russia invasion of Ukraine subsea energy link

Comments

1000 characters

UK agrees subsea renewable energy link with Netherlands

Malaria cases spike in Malawi, Pakistan after 'climate-driven' disasters

Oil prices slip as uncertain global outlook outweighs supply concerns

PPP postpones protests in Sindh, Punjab against piecemeal polls

Russian oil slashes OPEC’s share of Indian market to 22-year low

Earth Day: Sherry Rehman urges Pakistanis to tackle climate change

Will take to streets if govt flouts Supreme Court's orders on election: Imran

Judges mentioned in 'leaked audio' should step down: Rana Sanaullah

Wheat rises on Russian threat to scrap Black Sea grain pact

Tendulkar, Lara honoured with gates at Sydney Cricket Ground

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Read more stories