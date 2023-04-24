AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tears, protests 10 years since Bangladesh factory tragedy

AFP Published 24 Apr, 2023 03:24pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SAVAR: Hundreds of workers in Bangladesh shouted slogans for justice and survivors wept at the ruins of a factory that made clothes for Western shoppers and collapsed 10 years ago killing more than 1,130 people.

The Rana Plaza tragedy on April 24, 2013 was one of the world’s worst industrial disasters, highlighting the global fashion industry’s reliance on factories in developing countries where working conditions are often poor.

Early on Monday morning, survivors including some who lost limbs or were disabled placed wreaths at a memorial at the site of the former nine-storey Rana Plaza complex that made products for brands like Mango and Primark.

“Ten years have passed, but what happened to the killers?” the workers shouted as they slowly walked to the memorial in the industrial town of Savar outside the capital Dhaka.

“It is a scandal that 10 years have passed and yet the garment factory owners and the factory building owner have not been punished for the murders of 1,138 workers,” Nilofa, a 32-year-old survivor, told AFP, as tears rolled down her cheeks.

“I barely got anything. My leg was crushed and I can’t work in factories. My husband left me five years ago as he does not want to bear my medical expenses,” she said.

Shila Akhter, 42, showed the brace she has to wear permanently after the disaster ruptured her spinal cord.

“We want full compensation and lifelong medical treatment as we’ve lost the ability to work,” she said.

“The government should know what we have been going through. Some survivors are forced to beg on the streets.”

Slow justice

Union leaders acknowledged improvements in fire and factory safety across the world’s second-largest apparel exporter after China, with fewer deadly accidents in recent years.

But they slammed the government for the slow pace of legal proceedings, including against Sohel Rana, the Rana Plaza owner who is one of 38 people indicted for murder over the tragedy.

He allegedly forced employees to work despite a crack appearing in the building a day before the collapse.

His trial resumed last year but prosecutors say a verdict may take years.

“Fewer than 10 percent of the witnesses have been cross-examined,” prosecutor Bimal Samadder told AFP.

Fast fashion under spotlight on Bangladesh factory disaster anniversary

Following the disaster, two watchdogs were set up to improve standards. Wages of the country’s four million workers – mostly women – were also tripled.

Bangladesh garment factory owners, a powerful group as the sector accounts for around 84 percent of the country’s exports, say they have invested some $2 billion to make their plants safe.

Laura Bourgeois at advocacy organisation Sherpa warned however of factory managers’ potential to influence worker interviews during safety inspections and of “rigged” factory audits.

Bangladesh Dhaka Rana Plaza complex Bangladesh factory tragedy

Comments

1000 characters

Tears, protests 10 years since Bangladesh factory tragedy

More than 400 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan for repatriation, says FO

Oil prices steady on uncertain global outlook and supply concerns

Russian oil slashes OPEC’s share of Indian market to 22-year low

Earth Day: Sherry Rehman urges Pakistanis to tackle climate change

Will take to streets if govt flouts Supreme Court's orders on election: Imran

Judges mentioned in 'leaked audio' should step down: Rana Sanaullah

Tendulkar, Lara honoured with gates at Sydney Cricket Ground

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

Twitter reinstates blue ticks for some media, celebrities

Read more stories