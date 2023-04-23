AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India home minister challenges account of 2019 deadly attack on military convoy

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2023 01:55pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has nothing to hide concerning a deadly attack on a military convoy in (Indian Illegally Occupied) Kashmir in 2019, India’s home minister said.

Earlier this month, Satya Pal Malik, the IIOJK governor, alleged that paramilitary personnel were denied air transport and were made to travel by road amid intelligence failures to detect a threat.

Malik informed Modi that the attack was a failure on the government’s part but was asked to stay silent, he told local news outlet the Wire.

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in a roundtable discussion on India Today TV programme, said the credibility of the comments needed to be questioned.

“I would surely tell the people of the country that the Bharatiya Janata Party government has done nothing that needs to be hidden,” he said.

His comments are the government’s first response to Malik’s allegations.

A suicide bomber rammed a car into a bus carrying Indian paramilitary police in IIOJK on February 14, 2019, killing 40 of them in the deadliest attack in decades on security forces in the region and raising tensions with Pakistan.

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kashmir is a Muslim-majority region at the heart of decades of hostility between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

Narendra Modi India Pulwama attack

Comments

1000 characters

India home minister challenges account of 2019 deadly attack on military convoy

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Twitter reinstates blue ticks for some media, celebrities

Punjab elections will not be held on May 14: Rana Sanaullah

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal

US embassy evacuated as Sudan fighting enters 2nd week

COAS spends Eid with troops at Pak-Afghan border

Noor Jehan: ailing Pakistan elephant dies, leaving 'mourning' partner in limbo

Russia receiving more energy payments in yuan and rouble, says deputy PM

Fighting in Sudan enters a second week as truce breaks

Read more stories