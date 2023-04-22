AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
LWMC cancels Eid holidays of 10,000 workers

Published 22 Apr, 2023
LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has cancelled the Eid holidays of more than 10,000 workers and mobilized them in three shifts to make the Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness operation a success.

As per details shared by the LWMC on Friday, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din gave standing instructions to maintain cleanliness in the city, adding that he would visit various areas of the city to review the cleanliness arrangements.

Any negligence in terms of cleanliness will not be tolerated at any cost, he warned.

