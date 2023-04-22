AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Dry weather likely today

Recorder Report Published 22 Apr, 2023 03:38am
KARACHI: Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country on the first day of Eidul Fitr, Saturday, the Met Office said on Friday. However, the country’s southern parts may see hot weather.

Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan are likely to receive rain-wind-thunderstorm during the religious festival. Karachi may also experience warm and humid weather with a maximum temperature up to 36 Celsius and 80 percent humidity.

“A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country,” the Met said. Over the past 24 hours rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, upper and central Punjab and Islamabad.

Maximum rainfall was recorded in Saidu Sharif 28 mm, Shamsabad 20 mm, Kakul 18 mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 16 mm and Zero Point 14 mm) Garhi Dupatta 12 mm, Lower Dir 11 mm, Pattan and Rawalakot 10 mm, each and Muzaffarabad Airport 9 mm.

Weather remained dry in other parts of the country with Shaheed Benazirabad 42 Celsius, Mithi, Hyderabad, Sibbi, Padidan and Tando Jam 40 Celsius, each.

