Apr 22, 2023
Pakistan

DHA, Clifton: SSGC's ambitious rehabilitation projects to ease gas supply woes

Published 22 Apr, 2023
KARACHI: Karachi is one of Pakistan’s biggest gas load centers. This implies supply of uninterrupted gas to a city that consumes more than 60% of the gas in SSGC system.

The SSGC is not just focused towards laying down new gas pipelines inside the city but in also rehabilitating and reinforcing old lines to augment supplies to the customers as well as ease pressures.

For the last few years, the SSGC has undertaken an ambitious Rs 10 billion, 1,000 km rehabilitation project for Karachi, with around 550 Km worth of pipeline network to be rehabilitated and reinforced in one of its most populated localities of DHA and Clifton to ensure supply of gas especially to those areas that are at the tail-end of the distribution line. It is a significant project, not just in terms of costs involved but in terms of network to be rehabilitated.

So far, the company’s Projects and Construction (P&C) teams has completed rehabilitation work in Phases II, IV and VII (Khayaban-e-Badban) in DHA and Blocks 4 and 5 Clifton, spreading over a total network of around 200 km. On the other hand, NoCs from respective authorities (DHA/CBC) are awaited to commence work in DHA Phases I, V, VI and VII. The SSGC is also all set to start work on the pipeline network spanning around 150 Km in Phase VIII.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

GAS SSGC gas supply gas pipelines

