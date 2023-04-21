AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJK

AFP Published April 21, 2023 Updated April 21, 2023 08:50am
OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Suspected freedom fighters killed five soldiers in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Thursday when they opened fire and threw explosives at an army truck, a military statement said.

The vehicle caught fire “due to likely use of grenades” thrown by the unidentified attackers in the southern Rajouri sector, close to the unofficial border, it said.

3 soldiers killed, 2 fighters martyred in Indian army base attack

“Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations in this area have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident,” the army’s northern command said in the statement. Another soldier was seriously wounded and was taken to a military hospital for treatment, it said.

Videos from the scene showed an army vehicle engulfed in flames on a highway in the mountainous area. Security forces were searching the highly militarised area.

India IIOJK Indian soldiers freedom fighters Rajouri area

