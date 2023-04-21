Eidul Fitr tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted in country, hence Eidul Fitr will fall on Saturday (April 22).

The committee’s chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had convened the meeting to sight the moon for Eidul Fitr in Islamabad, whereas zonal bodies of the committee also met in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore.

“No authentic testimony of the moon being sighted was received therefore it was agreed with the consensus that Eidul Fitr will be on April 22,” he said.