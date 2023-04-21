AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Pemra takes action against networks for airing prohibited content

APP Published 21 Apr, 2023 05:56am
ISLAMABAD: On the directions of Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the Authority’s Regional Offices took action on the reports of violations by cable operators for airing illegal Indian channels and content against the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan as well as those who were issued warnings by the Authority from time to time.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, the field staff of PEMRA Regional Office, Karachi conducted surprise inspections in various localities and raided Cable operators namely M/s Delta Digital Cable Network, M/s Home Media Communications (Pvt.) Ltd., M/s Shahzaib Cable Network and M/s Sky Cable Vision.

Similarly PEMRA Regional Office, Hyderabad raided 23 cable operators and seized eight networks that were airing illegal Indian channels and Indian content. Following the same pattern PEMRA Regional Office, Sukkur conducted surprise inspection in M/s Media Plus Larkana and M/s Universal CTV Network Larkana who were also airing illegal Indian content.

Moreover, PEMRA Regional Office, Multan conducted surprise inspections in various localities of Bahawalnagar City and raided Cable operators namely M/s City Digital Cable Network, State Cable Network, Naseeb and Jameel Cable Network, World Bright Cable Network, Star Information Company and Global Signals Cable Network who were airing illegal Indian channels as well as Indian content.

During the mentioned raids, the PEMRA enforcement teams confiscated illegal equipments and show cause notices have also been issued to the violators for the due course of law.

PEMRA once again warns all cable TV operators of the country to immediately stop airing illegal Indian channels/content which are otherwise illegal or proscribed by the authority. No channel other than PEMRA Licensee would be allowed for distribution on cable TV networks and any operator found defying the orders henceforth would be strictly dealt in accordance with PEMRA laws.

