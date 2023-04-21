KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 20, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
195,258,821 124,688,450 6,312,963,136 4,257,148,649
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 523,932,370 (592,916,595) (68,984,225)
Local Individuals 3,790,254,744 (3,657,644,887) 132,609,857
Local Corporates 2,945,858,866 (3,009,484,498) (63,625,632)
