Apr 20, 2023
Pakistan

Judiciary cannot rewrite constitution: PM Shehbaz

  • Premier lambasts top court for issuing stay order against a law while it is still in making
BR Web Desk Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 05:14pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lambasted the Supreme Court for issuing a stay order against the bill aimed at curtailing the powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan while the law “is still in the making,” Aaj News reported.

Addressing the launch ceremony of the 1973 Constitution mobile application, he said that “it does not happen anywhere in the world that a court issues a stay order against a legislation which is still in the making.”

Supreme Court bars govt from implementing judicial reforms bill

He was referring to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 which is aimed at curtailing the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan, including revoking the power to take suo moto notice in an individual capacity.

The bill was passed by National Assembly and the Senate, but it was challenged in the top court, which barred the government from implementing it.

Speaking on Thursday, PM Shehbaz said that it was time for the state institutions to unite for the safety of the Constitution to protect the national interest supreme.

Senate approves bill to curtail powers of chief justice

According to him, Pakistan was at crossroads of constitutional challenges which required the intervention of the state institutions.

“Constitution had its roots in parliament. The judiciary can only interpret the law but cannot rewrite it,” the premier said.

“Only parliament has the authority to amend the constitution and the parliament will use its constitutional and legal rights.”

The judiciary, Supreme Court bench, and bar forums are expected to become the protectors of the Constitution, he said.

National Assembly passes bill to curtail CJP’s powers

He cited that politicians had made mistakes in the past and now was the time to correct them.

The prime minister said the government was “working day and night to improve Pakistan’s difficult conditions and it continues its efforts”.

“Great people learn from their mistakes and hold the national interest high.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the decision to include the 1973 Constitution in the syllabus at schools and college levels was remarkable in raising awareness about its sanctity.

He expressed the hope that the young generation would learn about the Constitution and that healthy academic debates would be held at educational institutions.

