SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Thursday, as rival edible oils and crude prices declined, while a landmark deforestation law in the European Union (EU) and a recent “wash out” from Indian buyers weighed on trader sentiment.

Palm oil may extend gains into 3,864-3,934 ringgit range

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dipped 1% to 3,697 ringgit ($834.54) per tonne in morning trade.