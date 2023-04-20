Copper falls after Fed policymaker signals more rate hikes

Copper prices fell on Thursday, after a Federal Reserve policymaker’s comments hinted at further US interest rate hikes as inflation still remained at “problematic” levels.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4% to $8,934 a tonne by 0229 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.2% to 69,460 yuan ($10,074.70) a tonne.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Wednesday that inflation is still at problematic levels and the US central bank will act to lower it.

A Reuters poll of economists showed that the US Federal Reserve is likely to deliver a final 25-basis-point interest rate increase in May and then hold the rates steady for the rest of 2023, and a short and shallow recession this year is likely.

Higher interest rates in the United States usually translates to a firmer dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Copper falls as markets fret over interest rates

LME aluminium shed 0.6% to $2,430.50 a tonne, nickel fell 0.4% to $25,440 a tonne, zinc eased 0.2% to $2,784.50 a tonne, lead decreased 0.4% to $2,146.50 a tonne while tin rose 0.3% to $27,150 a tonne.

SHFE zinc dropped 1.3% to 22,090 yuan a tonne, tin decreased 0.6% to 219,200 yuan a tonne, while aluminium rose 0.4% to 19,090 yuan a tonne and nickel advanced 0.4% to 195,980 yuan a tonne.