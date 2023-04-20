AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Chaudhry Anwarul Haq elected as AJK PM

  • Obtains 48 votes out of a 52-strong house
BR Web Desk Published 20 Apr, 2023 11:19am
Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq was elected on Thursday unopposed as the new Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Pollling was held in the wee hours of Thursday and the candidates were given 12:40 am to 12:55 pm time to submit their nomination papers.

No other candidate had submitted papers for the office. Anwar-ul-Haq obtained 48 votes out of a 52-strong house. Lawmakers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party also voted in his favour.

On April 11, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified as PM by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court in a contempt of court case.

