CM directs foolproof arrangements on Eid

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has tasked the police and administration to ensure the best arrangements for cleanliness and smooth flow of traffic, overcoming collection of excess rent and one wheeling in the province.

In a meeting, the CM ordered action against the transporters who collect the excess fares from the passengers and said that complaints of passengers regarding overcharging are not acceptable in any case. Indiscriminate action should be taken against transporters who collect the excess fare, he said.

The officers of the Transport department and administration should be present in the field; checking should be done at the bus stands and action be taken on overcharging.

He directed that the officials and administrative officers of the transport department should personally check and ensure action against those who charge more than the fixed fare.

The government will not allow charging more fares from the passengers and action will be taken where complaints are received, he added.

The CM also ordered special arrangements on the occasion of Eid in Lahore, Murree and other tourist places and said that there should be best measures for traffic management in Lahore, Murree and other big cities. Cleanliness and law and order should be given full attention in all cities including tourist places, he added.

“I will not tolerate poor cleaning arrangements,” he said and stressed that every resource should be used to ensure cleanliness during Eid holidays.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the citizens going to Murree should not face any kind of difficulties. It should be ensured that the entry of more than the specified number of vehicles in Murree should be prevented and measures be finalized under an effective strategy to keep the traffic flowing.

Chief Secretary, IGP, ACS (Home), CCPO Lahore, secretaries of specialised healthcare and medical education, transport, industries, auqaf, agriculture, commissioner Lahore, cane commissioner, DG PHA and others attended the meeting while commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs participated through video link.

Moreover, the CM has directed secretaries and commissioners to ensure timely promotions for their staff.

He urged them to expedite the disposal of promotion cases in all government departments and complete the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) as soon as possible. He emphasised that ACRs should not be incomplete under any circumstances and added that promotion cases should be decided immediately after Eid, based on merit.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Capital City Police Officer Lahore, administrative secretaries, commissioner Lahore and other officials. Divisional commissioners, Regional Police Officers, deputy commissioners and District Police Officers participated via video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023