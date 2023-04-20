Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (April 19, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.80871 4.81629 4.81629 0.32343
Libor 1 Month 4.95271 4.93729 4.95943 0.62471
Libor 3 Month 5.25043 5.24157 5.26500 1.09829
Libor 6 Month 5.41129 5.35157 5.49986 1.60714
Libor 1 Year 5.42557 5.32314 5.88071 2.30257
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments