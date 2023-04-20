AVN 65.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (April 19, 2023)....
Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (April 19, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     4.80871   4.81629   4.81629   0.32343
Libor 1 Month       4.95271   4.93729   4.95943   0.62471
Libor 3 Month       5.25043   5.24157   5.26500   1.09829
Libor 6 Month       5.41129   5.35157   5.49986   1.60714
Libor 1 Year        5.42557   5.32314   5.88071   2.30257
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

