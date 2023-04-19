AVN 65.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.03%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
DGKC 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.89%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.66%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
HUBC 69.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
NETSOL 74.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.52%)
OGDC 86.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PPL 67.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10%)
SNGP 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
TPLP 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.43%)
TRG 108.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 5.3 (0.13%)
BR30 14,747 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,499 Increased By 51.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,096 Increased By 15.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Netflix subscribers at record high, password crackdown coming

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2023 01:45pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix on Tuesday said that its number of subscribers hit a record high 232.5 million in the first quarter of the year and that its nascent ad-supported tier was faring well.

The streaming television giant reported a quarterly profit of $1.3 billion, in line with expectations, but said it had delayed a broad crackdown on sharing of account passwords “to improve the experience for members.”

Netflix lays out plans to crackdown on account sharing

Netflix said it expects to begin rolling out its options for paid password sharing this quarter instead.

“It’s clear that the company wants to manage any fallout from the new strategy,” said Third Bridge analyst Jamie Lumley.

That means some membership and revenue benefits resulting from the move were postponed, Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.

Netflix has dabbled with “borrower” or “shared” accounts in a few markets, but plans to roll them out in the United States and elsewhere this month, co-chief executive Greg Peters said in a streamed earnings interview.

Netflix said it is taking time to make sure subscribers have seamless access to the service away from home or on various devices such as tablets, TVs or smartphones.

Ads included: welcome to the future of streaming

“We learned from this last set of launches about some improvements we can do,” Peters said.

“It was better to take a little bit of extra time to incorporate those learnings and make this transition as smooth as possible for members.”

And while a new ad-subsidized subscription tier at Netflix is in its early days, engagement is above initial expectations and Netflix has seen “very little switching from our standard and premium plans.”

Market tracker Insider Intelligence forecast that Netflix will bring in $770 million in ad revenue from the new tier this year, and that revenue figure will top $1 billion next year.

As growth at Netflix cooled last year, the Silicon Valley based streaming company focused on creating a lower priced subscription tier with advertising.

Netflix also set out to nudge people watching for free with shared passwords to begin paying for the service without alienating subscribers.

“This account sharing initiative helps us have a larger base of potential paying members and grow Netflix long term,” said co-chief executive Ted Sarandos.

Future of TV

For the first time ever, US adults will spend more time this year watching digital video on platforms such as Netflix, TikTok and YouTube than viewing traditional television, Insider Intelligence has forecast.

The market tracker expects “linear TV” to account for less than half of daily viewing for the first time ever.

“This milestone is driven by people spending more and more time watching video on their biggest and smallest screens, whether it’s an immersive drama on a connected TV or a viral clip on a smartphone,” Insider Intelligence principal analyst Paul Verna said in a release.

Netflix and YouTube are “neck and neck” leaders when it comes to digital video audience attention, according to Insider Intelligence.

Netflix planned to continue spending about $17 billion annually on shows and films, with that amount perhaps climbing after next year.

“Netflix subscriber growth shows that the streaming wars are still on,” said analyst Lumley.

“The company is ahead of where it was this time last year but still clearly facing the pressure from all the players in this crowded space.”

TikTok Netflix YouTube

Comments

1000 characters

Netflix subscribers at record high, password crackdown coming

Intra-day update: rupee dips against US dollar

SC to hear defence ministry’s plea to hold elections across Pakistan on same date

Pakistan Housing Finance Company eyes equity investment of Rs12bn in Silkbank

Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit

Textile group: Jul-Mar exports decline 12.4pc to $12.476bn YoY

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

Read more stories