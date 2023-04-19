AVN 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
BAFL 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
DGKC 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
KAPCO 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
MLCF 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PAEL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
PRL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 108.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,116 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 14,720 Increased By 9 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,399 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,044 Decreased By -36.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Out-of-form Warner makes Australia’s Ashes squad as Marsh recalled

AFP Published 19 Apr, 2023 10:58am
Follow us

ADELAIDE: Under-pressure David Warner was Wednesday spared the axe and included in Australia’s squad for the first two Ashes Tests and the World Test Championship final, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh earned a recall.

Veteran opener Warner is fighting to save his career after a lean run with the bat that had some questioning whether his time was up.

But the 36-year-old will head to England as part of a 17-man squad that also includes Josh Inglis as cover for wicketkeeper Alex Carey, and Marcus Harris and Matthew Renshaw as back-up batters.

There was no room for batsman Peter Handscomb, who featured on the recent Test tour of India and is currently playing county cricket in England.

Chairman of selectors George Bailey all but confirmed Warner – on his fourth Ashes tour – would play the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval from June 7.

But he would not guarantee Warner’s place for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston in mid-June.

“Not specifically to Dave, but I think we’ll get through that Test championship and then start to have a look at what it looks like,” he said when pressed on Warner’s longer-term place in the team.

Warner at ‘mercy of selection’ for Ashes: Bailey

“Different opposition, different surface. We’ll work through that.”

Should Warner be overlooked, Harris or Renshaw would step in to partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order.

In the bowling department, spinners Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Matt Kuhnemann, who went to India, were overlooked with Todd Murphy getting the nod as second spinner to Nathan Lyon.

“The UK is a very different assignment from our most recent tour of India and some of the changes are based upon the conditions we are anticipating,” said Bailey.

Big-hitting Marsh, who has long battled injuries, returns as a back-up for first-choice all-rounder Cameron Green.

Marsh has not played a Test since the 2019 Ashes tour but is a mainstay of Australia’s white-ball teams and Bailey said he deserved another chance in the red-ball format.

“It’s great to have Mitch back, he hasn’t really had the opportunity to be bowling in longer-format cricket for some time and the (ankle) operation he had just prior to Christmas has worked really well,” he said. “Mitch has performed well in the UK in the past and we think he can add some real value,” Bailey added.

After the World Test Championship final, Australia play five Ashes Tests at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval.

Bailey said selectors would evaluate the make-up of the squad following the first three matches, noting that Sean Abbott and Michael Neser were playing county cricket should extra fast-bowling firepower be needed on what are expected to be flat decks.

The squad currently has just four frontline seamers – captain Pat Cummins, Marsh, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland.

“We see value in revisiting the squad following the second Ashes Test given the short turnaround between the WTC final and the first Ashes Test, along with the length of the tour,” Bailey said.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

David Warner Usman Khawaja Marcus Harris Ashes Tests

Comments

1000 characters

Out-of-form Warner makes Australia’s Ashes squad as Marsh recalled

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Pakistan-Iran trade volume exceeds $2bn mark

CPI base year change: Audacious IPPs seek gazette notification

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

PTI chief Imran described as ‘unreliable’: Coalition partners deeply divided over holding talks

Poll staggering not feasible, ECP tells SC

Funds for polls in KP, Punjab: SBP, ECP submit reports in SC

LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ IK

Survey conducts in 15 flood-hit districts: Malnutrition among children alarmingly increased: UN

Defence ministry moves SC for holding same-day elections

Read more stories