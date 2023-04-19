Spot gold may retest support at $1,991

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,991 per ounce, a break below which could open the path towards the $1,961-$1,978 range. A five-wave cycle from $1,934.19 has completed.

The metal has fulfilled its first target around $1,998, near the bottom of wave 4.

The second target would be $1,934, the bottom of a bigger wave (4), as the uptrend from $1,804.20 may have reversed.

This target looks a bit far away.

A realistic target will be $1,961. Resistance is at $2,015, a break above which could lead to a gain into the $2,022-$2,032 range.

Spot gold may drop to $1,978

On the daily chart, the bearish divergence on the RSI confirms a reversal of the uptrend.

The divergence is yet to take full effect and it will be further discounted with a drop towards a much lower level.