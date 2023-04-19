AVN 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
BAFL 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
DGKC 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
KAPCO 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
MLCF 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PAEL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
PRL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 108.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,116 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 14,720 Increased By 9 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,399 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,044 Decreased By -36.7 (-0.24%)
Spot gold may retest support at $1,991

Reuters Published 19 Apr, 2023 10:12am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,991 per ounce, a break below which could open the path towards the $1,961-$1,978 range. A five-wave cycle from $1,934.19 has completed.

The metal has fulfilled its first target around $1,998, near the bottom of wave 4.

The second target would be $1,934, the bottom of a bigger wave (4), as the uptrend from $1,804.20 may have reversed.

This target looks a bit far away.

A realistic target will be $1,961. Resistance is at $2,015, a break above which could lead to a gain into the $2,022-$2,032 range.

Spot gold may drop to $1,978

On the daily chart, the bearish divergence on the RSI confirms a reversal of the uptrend.

The divergence is yet to take full effect and it will be further discounted with a drop towards a much lower level.

