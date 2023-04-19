Rainy and windy weather forecast

KARACHI: Rainy and windy weather is expected to continue in most parts of the country Wednesday, the Met Office said Tuesday.

The Met Office said rain wind-thunderstorm is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and upper and central Punjab.

Heavy falls with hailstorm have also been forecast for upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan over the period.

Weather in Karachi may remain hot with occasional winds in the next 24 hours as maximum temperature is likely to range up to 36 Celsius and humidity 65 percent.

